Solar Eclipse 2021: Here are some important things to keep in mind

An annular solar eclipse will occur today at 1:42 pm (IST) and will last till 6:41 pm (IST). Keep these essential tips in mind while watching the eclipse to prevent your eyes from getting damaged.

A Solar eclipse is all set to take place today, i.e. on June 10, 2021. It will be an annular solar eclipse which means that the Moon will cover only the centre of the Sun and this in turn, will give the effect of a “ring of fire”. The eclipse will begin at 1:42 pm (IST) and end at 6:41 pm (IST). The duration of the annular eclipse will be of 3 minutes and 51 seconds.

This will be the first solar eclipse of this year. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon directly moves between the Sun and Earth. An annular Solar Eclipse takes place when the Moon moves right in front of the Sun, blocking it and creating a ring around its edges.

Although this eclipse will not be visible from India, it will be seen from places like Canada, Greenland and Russia. Know some important things to keep in mind during an eclipse and ways to watch the celestial event without posing a threat to your eyes.

1. To watch the eclipse, NASA has recommended that people wear “eclipse glasses” to protect their eyes from possible damage from the eclipse. You can also use hand-held solar viewers to watch the solar eclipse.

2. You can also witness the fascinating celestial event by watching the live stream of the eclipse. This option is perfect for the people living in India from where this eclipse will not be visible.

3. It is not recommended to wear sunglasses to watch the eclipse as it may lead to retina damage. If you have prescription glasses, then you can wear the eclipse glasses over them.

4. In your attempt to watch the eclipse, don’t get carried away and try to watch it with your naked eye or by using a telescope or binoculars, as the concentrated solar rays can cause eye damage.

