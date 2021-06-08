Solar Eclipse 2021: Know the date, time, duration and the places from which it will be visible

A solar eclipse will take place on June 10. This eclipse will be the first eclipse of 2021 and is an annular eclipse wherein a “ring of fire” will be seen in the sky.

An annual solar eclipse is all set to take place on June 10. According to NASA, the duration of this eclipse will last for 3 minutes and 51 seconds. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth and blocks out the sunlight. This eclipse is also where a ‘ring of fire’ will be seen in the sky, due to the moon partially covering the sun.

For those interested in viewing this eclipse, NASA has recommended they wear “solar viewing or eclipse glasses” especially if they want to face the sun. Read on to know all the details including the time, the duration and the places from which this annual eclipse can be seen.

What is an annular eclipse?

During an annular eclipse, the Moon is unable to block the full view of the Sun, which results in the visual of a dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk. This visual is what results in the “ring of fire effect” around the Moon.

At what time will the eclipse occur?

The “ring of fire” annual solar eclipse will take place on June 10. It will start at 01:42 PM (IST) and will last till 6.41 pm IST.

What will be the duration?

The duration of the annular eclipse at Greatest Eclipse will be around 3 minute and 51 seconds.

Which places will the eclipse be visible from?

According to NASA, some parts of Canada, Greenland, and Russia will be able to witness the eclipse. New York, Washington DC, London, and Toronto will see a partial eclipse. In other parts of the world, people will only see a dark shadow on part of the Sun’s surface, which is a partial eclipse.

In India, this annular eclipse will not be visible, according to NASA.

