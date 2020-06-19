Solar Eclipse 2020: Date, time, effects and how to watch the ring of fire eclipse

Surya Grahan June 2020 Date and Time: An annular solar eclipse will happen on June 21. Here's everything you need to know about the ring of fire eclipse.

Space enthusiasts can remove their gears as the solar eclipse aka Surya Grahan will be witnessed on June 21 i.e. on Sunday. This celestial event occurs when the Moon gets between the Earth and Sun and during the alignment, the moon casts a shadow on the earth. The event is also an annular solar eclipse (deepest of the century) as the New Moon will cover Sun from the center leaving the outer rim of the Sun visible and that's why it is known as the ring of fire eclipse. The same happens because the moon is far away from the planet earth and its size is not big enough to cover the entire sun.

The celestial phenomenon of Baily’s Beads will be witnessed in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttrakhand while the rest of the country will observe a partial solar eclipse. For the unversed, during the peak of the eclipse, the Sun is expected to appear as a necklace of pearls (Baily’s beads) for around 30 seconds and these three regions will be able to witness it. Chamoli, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Dehradun will clearly see an annular solar eclipse as the percentage of obscuration will be about 93% to 99%.

As per experts, the solar eclipse on Sunday is the deepest annular eclipse of the century as the ring is expected to be very thin as the Moon will cover 98.8 percent of the Sun. Isn't that interesting?

Solar Eclipse of June 21, 2020: Surya Grahan timings in India:

The solar eclipse of June 21 will start at 9:15 am on June 21 as per Indian Standard Timing (IST). The full eclipse will start from 10:17 am with the maximum eclipse occurring at 12:10 pm. The eclipse will conclude at 3:04 pm in India. Also, the eclipse starts at one location and ends at another, check out the timings right below.

The first location to see the partial eclipse begin: 09:15:58

The first location to see the full eclipse begin: 10:17:45

Maximum Eclipse: 12:10:04

Last location to see the full eclipse end: 14:02:17

Last location to see the partial eclipse end: 15:04:01

Solar Eclipse of June 21, 2020: Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai timings

Solar Eclipse Kolkata timings

Partial Eclipse Begins: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 10:46

Maximum Eclipse: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 12:35

Partial Eclipse Ends: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 14:17

Duration: 3 hours, 31 minutes

Solar eclipse Delhi timings

Partial Eclipse Begins: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 10:20

Maximum Eclipse: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 12:01

Partial Eclipse Ends: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 13:48

Duration: 3 hours, 29 minutes

Solar eclipse Mumbai timings

Partial Eclipse Begins: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 10:00

Maximum Eclipse: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 11:37

Partial Eclipse Ends: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 13:27

Duration: 3 hours, 27 minutes

Solar eclipse Bengaluru time

Partial Eclipse Begins: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 10:12

Maximum Eclipse: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 11:47

Partial Eclipse Ends: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 13:31

Duration: 3 hours, 19 minutes

Solar eclipse Chennai time

Partial Eclipse Begins: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 10:22

Maximum Eclipse: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 11:59 0.46 Magnitude

Partial Eclipse Ends: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 13:41

Duration: 3 hours, 19 minutes

How to watch Solar Eclipse :

You should NEVER directly watch the eclipse with naked eyes as the exposure of the light can damage your eyes permanently. You must wear protective eyeglasses, projector or a telescope to safely witness the solar eclipse. As per Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) said, “The safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using a proper filter like aluminised Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14, or by making a projection of the Sun’s image on a whiteboard using a telescope."

Where to watch Solar Eclipse :

You can watch the Annular Solar Eclipse online on TimeandDate.com's and Slooh's official YouTube channel.

Speaking of total eclipses this year, 6 eclipses will take place, out of which two lunar eclipses have already occurred in January and June. The second and last solar eclipse of the year 2020 will occur on December 14. The third lunar eclipse of the year will occur on July 5, 2020.

Share your comment ×