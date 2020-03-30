Son Pari to Hum Paanch: THESE shows defined the golden era of TV

The 90s kids grew up watching some great tv shows and those shows clearly proved that they were and still are the golden shows of tv. Read below to find out which shows are they.

There was a time when we all loved watching TV. We used to be glued to our TV sets for hours, and that surely was the best time of our lives! Back then, we had some great shows that not only changed the game of Indian television, but they also made sure to entertain us daily for a couple of years. Be it Remix or Hip Hip Hurray, we all have grown up watching shows that were pure gold. We used to wait for our favourite show to air, and then we would give up everything to watch that show.

If you have been a TV fan, then I am sure you have watched these shows in the 2000s, that changed everything for you. Right from comedy to drama, these shows had everything. With that, read below to find out more about the shows that defined the golden era of TV, and if given a chance, we would watch all of them again!

Son Pari:

This show made every little girl believe that they too can meet a pari in their lives. Son Pari was not only Fruti's friend, but she was also her mother and confidant. Together, they kept us glued to the TV for almost 4 years. And how can one forget- Ittu Bittu Jim Patuta.

Karishma Ka Karishma:

Quite some time ago, most of us were obsessed with the show Small Wonder in the west and to make us more excited, Karishma ka Karishma was aired with the same plot, but it struck the right chords, all thanks to the desi-ness that it brought along. They made Artificial Intelligence popular when not many knew about it.

Shriman Shrimati:

No show can replace this one. Two couples Keshav-Kokila and Prema Shalini - Dilruba lived next to each other. The plot revolved around the fact that both men had a thing for each other’s wives.

TuTu Main Main:

This was a saas-bahu soap without any melodrama. It had humour and a lot of fun banter. The love and hate relationship between a daughter-in-law and mother-in-law was portrayed beautifully.

Hum Paanch:

This was one of the most iconic shows of all time. From Kajal bhai’s dadagiri to Sweety’s door-opening technique, this family gave us so much joy and laughter that I am sure we wouldn't miss an opportunity to watch it again the second time.

Shaka Laka Boom Boom:

This show created a rage for magic pencils. Sanju and his magic pencil were all we wanted. The show revolved around Sanju, who found a magical pencil that could bring objects that it drew to life.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai:

This show is there on everyone's list. Be it Maya Sarabhai's diva act, or tactics of money-saving queen Monisha or the questionable poet Rosesh, this was one family that we all loved to love.

Khichdi:

A madhouse consisting of funny and eccentric characters, the Parekhs were not your regular people in any sense. Hansa, Praful, Jaishree, Himanshu and other characters became a part of our lives in no time.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More