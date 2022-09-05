Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl: 3 Reasons why Capricorn and Aquarius are compatible in a marriage

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl tied the knots on 12th November 2002. The couple stood the test of time and their cute posts and heartfelt captions depict that their never-ending love is the pillar of strength for their relationship. Even though their marriage has completed a decade, their emotions, feelings and the joy they share never dwindled a bit, proving to be a reason for their happy years together. This evergreen duo is a match made in heaven and comes out to be a powerful couple. As the days and years passed by, their bond turned out to be resilient, wiser and healthier. On the zodiac wheel, both these signs stand beside each other and therefore they are considered the neighbour. This earth and water match is quite pragmatic when it comes to love and relationships which keeps them out of squabbles while making their relationship easy-going and happy. Moreover, their way to communicate with each other is open which toughens their bond, fixes the woes of the relationship effortlessly and sturdily binds them for life together.

As per astrology, here are 3 reasons why Aquarius and Capricorn are compatible in marriage.

Good communication is their love language

Aquarius and Capricorn both carry great communication skills and believe in effective communication which eases out almost all relationship despairs. They always pick up their words wisely and convey their feelings with utmost care so that it does not create any unnecessary emotional tension in their relationship. They both enjoy the process of talking through problems and coming up with effective solutions.

Capricorn and Aquarius appreciate each other’s vision

This earth and water pair is willing to appreciate each other’s efforts and desires so that their soul mate will feel special. Being a water sign, Aquarius beings see like through a conventional approach and have a great sense of humour which makes them stand out in the eyes of an Aquarius. Whereas, Capricorns are playful and believe in doing refreshing things to bolster their spirits. When paired together both the signs understand each other’s glass of perceiving life and appreciate their views on different aspects of life.

Their pragmatic proficiency saves them from relationship mess

Earthy Capricorns are tough and determined and their practical nature is what provides them with a clear vision of their relationship. They both motivate each other and build up a conversation on intellectual topics which serves as the backbone of their matching opinions and safeguards them from any sort of emotional flashes and relationship squabbles. Besides, instead of creating fights, they believe in understanding each other’s perspectives which assists in solving their hitches without creating any emotional damage.

Both Aquarius and Capricorn are compatible in a relationship because of their equivalent personality traits.

