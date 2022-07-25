Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja: 3 Reasons why Gemini and Leo are compatible in a relationship

It is said that love matches are the game of destiny. Some zodiac signs are destined to be together and come out to be highly compatible while some bonds scatter into bits and pieces as soon as the storm hits. When it comes to relationships, b-town duo Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja has always been in limelight because of their mushy and phenomenal chemistry. Though the couple always chose to stay low-key about their personal life, they dropped adorable posts for each other from time to time. This power couple never misses a chance to scoop out major relationship goals and always paint the town red with their mushy romance. As per the zodiacal match, Sonam Kapoor is a Gemini and Anand Ahuja being a Leo makes a perfect pair. The childlike charm of Gemini and the bright persona of Leo complement each other like no other and they turn out to be a playful couple that everyone adores. It is said that air nourishes fire, therefore, this fire and air sign work perfectly fine with each other, creating a bond that lasts forever.

Read on to find 3 reasons why Gemini and Leo curate a relationship that is as harmonious as fun.

Gemini takes time while Leo remains patient

Varied signs seek quick commitment but that’s not the case with Geminis. Gemini needs variety and Leo thrives on creativity and pleasure. Geminis have an airy personality and thus, they take their time for the eternal commitment as they prioritise and explore everything about Leo and they make an informed decision but Leo waits patiently for the Gemini. Once the two get together, they create a profound bond and encourage each other to rise and shine.

Both connect intellectually

The communication compatibility is highly balancing as they both prefer to connect logically. Gemini loves to learn new things and they both involve themselves in teaching and learning things from one another, which bear a curiosity-filled relationship. Vivacious Lions always want to be in limelight and so, they appreciate a partner who showcases eagerness in whatever they do.

Shares a balanced emotional compatibility

Both Gemini and Leo are emotionally compatible and balance out each other’s emotions nicely. Leos are generous and warm while Gemini is dynamic in nature. Geminis love to be the emotional back of Leo while Leo remains patient and gives time to Gemini to open up and share their feelings with the Lion, formulating a real lasting connection.

The elements of this air and fire sign are an ideal match, that’s why they balance and complete each other in the most adorable way.

