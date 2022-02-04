Spending Valentine’s Day with your bestie? Here are 3 things you could do

Sometimes the soulmate you’re seeking isn’t the person you have romantic feelings for, but the one who has stood by you all along. Whether you subscribe to this belief or simply happen to be single this time of the year; spending Valentine’s Day with your bestie is a great idea. While some send their best friend chocolates and roses on this day, others plan to spend the day trash-talking all their toxic ex-boyfriends. Well, if you have such a plan in mind, we’re here to help you with ways to add a fun twist to your evening.

Have a rom-com marathon and sleepover

Remember all the cheesy romantic comedies you once watched that had you dreaming of love everlasting? Well, you could have a fun sleepover where you binge-watch all those movies with your bestie. Load up on snacks you both adore so that you can unwind and have a cosy evening.

Cook her favorite meal and bring out the Ouija board

An evening of pampering and self-love is a great way to celebrate life and cooking for your bestie on Valentine’s Day is a cool way to show her that you care. If you’d like to seek thrills, you can bring out the Ouija board and ask the spirits intriguing questions such as when you shall meet your one true love.

Head to a shooting range

A thrilling outing to a shooting range in your city gives you the opportunity to wield a firearm and practice your marksmanship. Since you would each have a target, you can even put up a picture of your toxic ex-boyfriends on the center and take shots at hitting the bullseye. Not only would this set you off in peals of laughter with your friend, but it is a healthy way to get rid of any remnants of anger you harbour toward them, as technically you are doing them no wrong.

Such things can also help get you closure so you are more open to real love in your life!

