Spray Painting: 4 Tips and tricks to create a perfect coat of paint

New to spray painting? Check out these tricks to easily apply spray paint on any surface and ensure a smooth finish.

Spray painting is something that we all know very well about, but are not confident enough to use it. Most of us feel that spray painting is just for professionals, moreover, the very strong smell of spray paint definitely acts as a deterrent! But there are times when you need to paint a very large surface and spray paint is your only option.

While spray painting, our biggest fear is the paint dripping in different directions, resulting in a huge mess! But there are some tips and tricks that you should follow while spray painting to ensure a smooth surface and a perfect coat of paint.

1. The first thing to keep in mind while spray painting is to clean the surface thoroughly. To ensure a smooth surface, make sure to buff the surface. This is done to prep the surface before spray painting it.

2. There can be times when the nozzle may act funny, resulting in an uneven coat of paint. So to clean the nozzle, hold the can upside down, press it and wipe the tip with a paper towel. This will ensure that your nozzle isn't clogged with dried paint.

3. Sure, while spray painting you might get the urge to directly spray a thick coat of paint on the surface in one go. But resist this temptation and start by spring a very thin layer of paint. You can recoat the spray paint to make it look even and to properly cover every corner of the surface with paint.

4. If you are painting a very large surface, your finger may get tired after a while due to pressing the nozzle very hard. So give your finger rest by attaching a handle to the spray can to make your job easier and much more convenient.

