Sprinkle baby powder and take care of THESE issues in a snap

Baby powder can come handy and solve several daily issues that we face. Read on to know the simple and effective hacks.

Baby powder aka Talcum powder smells amazing and keeps babies fresh and make their skin soft and supple. However, there are some hacks one can pull with the same. Yes, you read it right! You can use it for several other purposes as well. Baby powder is not just for babies as they can do much more than keeping babies odor-free and prevent diaper rash.

The best part is that baby powder is quite inexpensive and you can replace or make use of it for so many things. From getting fake faux-lashes (sans the glue) to amazing handy dry shampoo to untangle your favorite necklaces, this powder can come to your aid a lot. It is a paisa vasool product, don't you think? Read on to know some hacks.

1. Tackle shoe odours

Shoes get bad odour over a period of time as we constantly sweat and bacteria and germs add up as well. To get rid off pesky odours, you can sprinkle some powders in your shoes in the night and in the morning it will be fresh without any smells.

2. Tackle ants

If your home is or about to get infested by ants then baby powder can come to your rescue. Make a circle or add in the infested area and wait for the magic to happen.

3. Moisturize your skin

Have cracked heels, chafing, rough patches due to dead skin? Then you can rub a little baby powder on the affected area and say by to skin irritation.

4. How to keep closet fresh

Closets, drawers and wardrobes get musty and unpleasant odour when you open. To tackle the same, you can put the baby powder into a jar and leave it in your closet for a few hours or overnight. The powder absorbs moisture and the weird smell should go away.

5. Keep your lipstick stay longer

This hack will help to keep your lipstick stay on for a long time. After applying one coat of lipstick, place a tissue on lops and dust powder using brush and then add second coat of lipstick.

6. Boost your eyelashes

One should apply light coating of baby powder to lashes, in-between coats of mascara to get more length, thickness and volume. It will also prevent smudging and help keep the mascara in place.

7. Dry Shampoo

Take a pinch of powder and apply to the roots of the hair, rub thoroughly and blend it with a brush. The powder will absorb any oil on the scalp and give you volume as well.

8. Helps to remove sand from the body

After a beach fun day, removing sand from body can be a task. To deal with it, you can just sprinkle some powder over the area and soon the sand will come off.

9. Untangle necklaces

It is so frustrating when necklaces get tangled. To tangle is not only a pain but also risky as they may break off. However, next time just sprinkle a bit of powder on the chain to loosen up the knots.

