Start your day with these motivational and inspiring quotes and welcome the first ray of sunshine

If you are not a morning person and dread getting up early and doing your daily chores, then we have for you some positive and inspirational quotes to brighten your mornings.

Life can become monotonous, boring and dull at times. Especially with the online classes, working from home, pandemic and whatnot, it can be quite hard for you to get up in the morning and face the daily challenges no matter how hard you try or how positive you try to be.

At times like these, reading happy and inspirational quotes first thing in the morning can change your whole outlook towards life and can give you the much-needed inspiration and motivation. So here are some of the very best Good Morning quotes to charge you up and to start the day on a positive note.

“Only that day dawns to which we are awake. There is more day to dawn. The sun is but a morning star.” - Henry David Thoreau

"Waking up this morning, I smile. 24 brand new hours are before me. I vow to live fully in each moment." - Thich Nhat Hanh

“Some people dream of success, while other people get up every morning and make it happen.” – Wayne Huizenga

“Everyone has highs and lows that they have to learn from, but every morning I start off with a good head on my shoulders, saying to myself, ‘It’s going to be a good day!” – Lindsay Lohan

“I’m always thinking about creating. My future starts when I wake up every morning. Every day I find something creative to do with my life.” – Miles Davis

“If you get up in the morning and think the future is going to be better, it is a bright day. Otherwise, it’s not.” – Elon Musk

“Something special awaits you each day. All you need is to recognise it and make the most of it. Have a positive attitude throughout the day and then that today is going to be the best day of your life.” — Anonymous

“You know that feeling when you wake up in the morning and you’re excited for the day? That’s one of my main goals in life.” – Kirsten Dunst

"Now that your eyes are open, make the sun jealous with your burning passion to start the day. Make the sun jealous or stay in bed." - Malak El Halabi

"Life laughs at you when you are unhappy. Life smiles at you when you are happy. But, life salutes you when you make others happy." - Charlie Chaplin

“When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive—to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love—then make that day count!” ― Steve Maraboli

“Success is going from failure to failure without losing your enthusiasm.” – Winston Churchill

“Give every day the chance to become the most beautiful day of your life.” – Mark Twain

“Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

“The breeze at dawn has secrets to tell you. Don't go back to sleep.” – Rumi

“With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

“Nothing is more beautiful than the loveliness of the woods before sunrise.” – George Washington Carver

“Be pleasant until ten o’clock in the morning, and the rest of the day will take care of itself.”– Elbert Hubbard

“Be willing to be a beginner every single morning.”– Meister Eckhart

“Rise up, start fresh, see the bright opportunity in each day.” – Anonymous

“When you do something beautiful and nobody noticed, do not be sad. For the sun every morning is a beautiful spectacle, and yet most of the audience still sleeps.”– John Lennon

“Every day may not be good, but there’s something good in every day.”– Alice Morse Earle

“There is a morning inside you waiting to burst open into light.” – Rumi

“The most efficient way to live reasonably is every morning to make a plan of one’s day and every night to examine the results obtained.”– Alexis Carrel

“The sun just touched the morning; the morning, happy thing, supposed that he had come to dwell, and life would be all spring.”– Emily Dickinson

“In the sweetness of friendship let there be laughter and sharing of pleasures. For in the dew of little things the heart finds its morning and is refreshed.” – Kahlil Gibran

“Let today be the day you give up who you’ve been for who you can become.” – Hal Elrod

"There is something magical about the early morning. It's a time when the world belongs to only those few who are awake. And we walk around like kings while others remain unseen in their beds." —Shawn Blanc

"Up at dawn, the dewy freshness of the hour, the morning rapture of the birds, the daily miracle of sunrise, set her heart in tune, and gave her nature's most healing balm." - Louisa May Alcott

"God's mercy is fresh and new every morning." - Joyce Meyer

