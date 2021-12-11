Stay at the top of the tech revolution by getting these smart watches

Smart technology is the future. The implications of the same can be debatable but its exponential growth is not. AI has reduced the risks of man-made errors multifold and continues to improve everyday due to new inventions by scientists and researchers. So, whether you’re a tech geek or harbour a nascent interest in this arena, be sure to check out our list of smart watches that will make your life easier.

1. OnePlus Smart Band

With a removable main tracker design, it allows for effortless transition between dynamic dual-color strap combos. The battery life is upto to 14 days with on-demand daytime spot checks and continuous sleep monitoring of blood oxygen saturation (Sp02) quickly and accurately to highlight potential health issues.

PRICE: ₹ 1499

BUY NOW

2. boAt Xtend Smartwatch

This smartwatch comes with an Alexa built-in Voice Assistant that sets reminders, alarms and answers questions from weather forecasts to live cricket scores at your command! The 1.69" big square colour LCD display with a round dial features complete capacitive touch experience to let you take control, effortlessly.

PRICE: ₹ 2999

BUY NOW

3. Noise ColorFit Pro 2

The brilliant 1.3" colour display is now full capacitive touch, supporting taps and swipes, so it is easy to read and operate. The strong polycarbonate case makes the ColorFit Pro 2 featherlight on your wrist and is available in 4 beautiful colours with matching swappable straps.

PRICE: ₹ 2799

BUY NOW

4. Smart Band M4 M5

The M4 M5 fitness band has an HD color display which provides excellent contrast and a visually stunning screen. It comes with a screen size of 0.96 inches so you don’t miss any details and it can be fully charged within that use so you can be more careless about charging.

PRICE: ₹ 589

BUY NOW

5. Noise ColorFit Pro 3

Know your health better with the dedicated NoiseFit App. Analyse your health with a detailed progress report. Amp up your daily workout sessions with easy-to-follow workout videos and get better in achieving your health targets with activity challenges.

PRICE: ₹ 3999

BUY NOW

6. HONOR Band 6

HONOR band 6 is powered by TruSleep algorithm that is specialised in scientific sleep stages (deep, light, REM sleep and awake) and breathing analysis, for high-level sleep tracking. It also has a large selection of workout modes to track your physical exercises such as running, walking, cycling and other activities.

PRICE: ₹ 3999

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Useful and cost-effective accessories for your kitchen