#StayHomeWithPinkvilla: Life coach Geeta Ramakrishnan on making work from home, work for you; See Video

Ontological coach and author, Geeta Ramakrishnan takes you through 10 tips and hacks you could use to be more productive as you work from home. Check out the video.
869 reads Mumbai
With the advent of the novel coronavirus, a lot of our lifestyles and lives have been turned on its head. While we all have to resort to working from home, it is a little difficult, considering the bed is RIGHT THERE. 

 

Well, welcome to #StayHomeWithPinkvilla, a brand new series where we bring in experts to deal with all of the struggles that come along with being quarantined. From wellness to fitness to fashion, we have all sorts of solutions for you right here. 

 

Today, we have ontological coach and author, Geeta Ramakrishnan with a cheat sheet to making work from home a breeze. These hacks will help you when you feel like your productivity is sinking and there are some pointers in there to combat loneliness while making your mind sharper. 

 

We hope these tips make your work from home experience a little more productive and a little less daunting. Join us tomorrow as we tackle another subject. 

Credits :PINKVILLA

