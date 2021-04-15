Step by step guide to change chat theme in Instagram

Did you know that you can change the theme of your Instagram chats and customise them to make them look visually appealing? Read on to learn to change the theme of your Instagram chats.

Instagram is a famous social media platform on which users share their pictures, stories and various posts with their followers. People can also DM each other and share memes, posts and stories. Not many know that Instagram also has a feature to change the theme of your chats.

Apart from the dark mode, you can choose from a variety of colours and perk up your chatbox and make it look visually appealing. You can set a different theme for every chat and customise your Instagram chats. So here is a step-by-step guide to change the theme of your Instagram chats.

Steps to update your Instagram messaging:

1.Tap on the icon with your profile picture in the bottom-right corner of the Instagram app.

2. Tap the three-line icon in the top-right corner and open Settings.

3. Then tap the Update Messaging option.

4. Tap on the Update button to update your Instagram messaging.

Steps to change chat theme:

1. Open the Instagram app on your mobile.

2. Tap on the Messenger icon in the top-right corner to open the DM section.

3. Open any chat of yours and then tap on the Information icon in the top-right corner.

4. Tap on the Themes icon.

5.Choose the theme you want to use to change the theme of your Instagram chat.

