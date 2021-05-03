Do you love Asian cuisine? Do you feel out of place when you go to an Asian restaurant but can2019t use the chopsticks on your table? Worry not, we are here to teach you to eat with chopsticks like a pro! Chopsticks are of 3 types namely, Chinese, Japanese and Korean. Korean ones are made from stainless steel while Chinese ones are long and thick.Japanese chopsticks are the most popular kind of chopsticks and are known as 2018hashi in Japanese. The chopstick rests are known as 2018hashioki2019. Mentioned below are some easy steps to use chopsticks effectively and to enable you to show off your skills the next time you eat Asian food.Step 1Hold the chopstick like a pen in your dominant hand. Now wrap the top portion of your middle finger around the chopstick. Place your thumb onto the chopstick to give it some added support.Step 2Take the second chopstick and place it between your thumb and palm with the thinner end pointing downwards. Rest this chopstick on your ring finger while it is being used.Step 3Both the chopsticks should have their thinner ends in line with each other. Use your middle and index fingers to lower and raise your top chopstick for it to touch the end of the other chopstick.Step 4When the bottom chopstick is in place, push down with your forefinger to move the chopstick downwards to pick up food. Stop pushing to move the chopstick back up.Also Read: 4 BASIC Etiquettes to keep in mind while having soup