A Step by step guide to making Instagram reels

What are Instagram reels and how do you make one? Read on to know everything about Instagram reels and the steps to create them.

Instagram is a famous social media application that is used by millions of users worldwide. A new feature of Instagram is Instagram Reels. This Instagram Reels feature was launched in India when TikTok recently got banned. With this feature, users can create short videos of themselves just like they would do in TikTok.

You can add creative effects, music and what not to make your reels interesting and appealing. So if you want to know more about this feature and make reels of your own on Instagram, then read on to know the steps.

Step 1

Open the Instagram app on your phone and tap on the “Story” button in the top left corner. Next, tap on the “Reels” option from the options available at the bottom.

Step 2

You can create effects such as slow-motion by adjusting the playback speed of the video. Simply tap on the speed button on the left, and select the speed. You can either slow it down or speed the video up.

Step 3

If you don’t want to ruin your video by stopping the video in between your act, then you can tap on the timer option for the reel to automatically stop it after a certain time. You can create a reel of a maximum of 15 seconds.

Step 4

You can also add music to your reels. You can either choose a track from the reels music library or add your own original sound to the video. Tap on the music button from the left panel to open the music library. You can also choose a certain part of the song by using the editor button.

Step 5

Finally, add fun effects to your reel by tapping on the “Effects” option on the left panel and choosing your favourite effect to complete your reel.

