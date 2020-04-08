Struggling with your relationship and work? Here's how you can balance them during the lockdown period

Most of the citizens right now are doing work from home due to the lockdown period for the novel Coronavirus outbreak. So, couples can now spend more time together. But are they able to be productive? They have certain responsibilities towards their parents and kids. But they also need some personal time together and also do work remotely. It might be a bit tough for you at this moment to maintain balance between the relationship and productivity.

The two people in a relationship have different needs and their types of work may also be different. So, during this current situation, you two need to cope up with each other in all those aspects. Initially, you may not be able to control things properly and get cranky because of staying at home only for the whole time. But soon you will be able to adjust with this routine where you can maintain a healthy relationship by being productive at your work.

Try these tips to bring a balance between relationship and remote work.

1- First, both of you need to make a routine individually and make sure you two maintain it. This will help you to finish off your work within specific time. You can also understand when your partner needs space.

2- If you two are working together in a room, then make sure you are not talking too much in the middle of your work. But a little chit-chat is fine to make the environment less serious.

3- You can have a conversation with your partner where you two can share each other’s expectations and needs. Try to prioritise them along with your work.

4- Be careful about interruptions while working from home. If your partner is in the middle of something important then let him get over with it first.

5- Don’t get busy with work that you are not able to have some quality time with your partner. Keep some time free at the end of the day to talk to your better half. You can even watch a movie together, play a game, read a storybook, etc.