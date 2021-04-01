Success is highly on the cards for these 5 zodiac signs in April; Read your monthly horoscope to find out more

Gemini, Virgo, Aries, Scorpio and Sagittarius are most likely to hear good news for a new job, a higher promotion or monetary gains in April. These zodiac signs will remain active throughout the month regarding business activities and will succeed with good results. Read your monthly horoscope as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish to find out what the stars have in store for you for this month.

Check out the astrology predictions for the month of April for zodiac signs Gemini, Virgo, Aries, Scorpio and Sagittarius. Success is highly on the cards for these 5 zodiac signs as they are most likely to enter new business trades, make excellent monetary gains on the professional front.

Find out what the stars have in store for you for this month and predict your future with the help of astrology.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to receive auspicious news related to their job. There are strong chances of getting promoted to a higher post. Business people may strike a new profitable deal and the relations with your associates will strengthen further. You may face some problems with your family members. A difference of opinion is possible between you and your brother. There will be positive developments on the romantic front. If you like somebody, you may express your feelings to your lover and some of you may get parental permission to tie the knot. Married couples will experience the bliss of conjugal life. You may acquire new means of income generation and augment your financial standards. You are likely to be blessed with a kid and all the offspring-related problems will get resolved. You may face some health-related issues. An oral issue or irritation in the eyes is what you need to look out for. There will be official trips to make and they shall yield good results. This will be a positive month for students. All the government-related tasks will get cleared. Do not do anything auspicious on the following dates: 1st, 2nd, 12th, 16th, 20th and 30th April.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will secure high order success on the professional front. If you have been struggling to get a good job, you are likely to succeed. Those who are already employed may be promoted to a higher post. Your relations with those in authority will harmonise. Business people will successfully expand their work and earn a greater profit margin. If you appear in a government job interview, the job is likely to fall in your kitty. Things will remain favourable for those who are in love. Your bond with your spouse will strengthen further and your conflicts will reduce. Those who wish to have a baby will succeed in their efforts. You may set out on a pilgrimage this month. There will be health problems throughout the problems so you must be careful. Do not become careless in matters of health. Exercise caution while driving a vehicle. Your financial condition will remain strong even though some unnecessary expenses may irritate you. Do not lend money to anybody this month. Do not do anything auspicious on the following dates: 1st, 6th, 15th, 16th and 25th April.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will get new opportunities to expand their business. You are advised to maintain harmony with your associates and give them enough space to contribute. The professionals’ performance will be excellent in the workplace. Your relations with your boss will remain harmonious and strong. You may be given a promotion on account of your brilliant performance. Your familial life will be great and all the domestic distress will end. However, there will be some tension between married couples. Your problems will start reducing once the middle of the month is over. There will be some ups and downs over health issues too. Some of your work may remain pending because of heightened sluggishness. There will be an improvement in your financial profile towards the end but your expenses are likely to increase very suddenly. Students will get mixed results and if you are making efforts to secure admission to a prestigious institution, you will have to make sincere efforts. Do not do anything auspicious on the following dates: 1st, 3rd, 6th, 15th, 27th and 30th April.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will get relief from their professional chaos which has caused stress too. If you have been making efforts for a new job, you are likely to succeed. Some of you are likely to change your residence or workplace. You will remain very active in your business activities and will not hesitate while taking some risky and bold steps. If you appear in a government job interview, you shall succeed. You will draw benefits from your seniors and father-like figures. You will experience domestic bliss and comfort. Your marital life is likely to remain good. There will be some ups and downs in your love affair. Students will get desired results only if they put in an extra effort. You will get relief from your ongoing health issues but you must eat and drink mindfully. You may participate in auspicious ceremonies with your family members. Do not do anything auspicious on the following dates: 1st, 7th, 15th, 16th 28th and 29th April.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to earn a higher rank and great reputation. Your valour will remain at its best throughout the month. You will earn a very good amount on account of your own efforts and valour. This will be an average month for the salaried folks. You are likely to get new business deals or job offers once the middle of the month is crossed. There will be minor banter in your married life. Your life partner is likely to make solid gains in the workplace. There will be a sudden rise in your comforts once the middle of the month is over. Maintain harmony with your family members. You shall be blessed with a kid if you desire so and all the things will go well in the matters of offspring. The month shall bring auspicious results for students. You will emerge victorious in legal wrangles if you are fighting any. You might have to undertake several journeys this month and all of them will be productive. You need to look out for health problems because stress may wear you down in a big way. The end of the month may bring some kind of gain very suddenly. Do not do anything auspicious on the following dates: 1st, 2nd, 5th, 7th, 16th 20th and 29th April.

