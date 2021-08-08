Sunday Reads: 5 Books about motherhood that are incredibly important

Motherhood can be daunting and full of challenges. It is one of the most life-changing events, to have a baby and to care for a child. It is not easy and one is left with several questions that are crossing your mind every day. As a going to be mother, you need to be cautious about your diet, your sleeping pattern and your mental health.

So, what to expect when you’re expecting? These books are here to help you to know everything and more related to motherhood.

Babygate

By Dina Bakst

Moms to be can get a ton of advice from this book about the sleeping schedule, sleep training and learn how to navigate between work and raising a child.

The Joy Luck Club

By Amy Tan

A 1989 novel written, it explores families of four Chinese American immigrants living in San Francisco who start a club and name it The Joy Luck Club. Their struggle to get out of the country, save their daughters and build a relationship is moving and worth a read.

Like A Mother

By Angela Garbes

A feminist take on pregnancy that dives into the science and culture spectrum of it, this book is here to answer all your questions that you may have based on the science behind pregnancy like what exactly is the placenta and how does it function?

Secrets of the Baby Whisperer

By Tracy Hogg

This book is a simple and easy guide to connect and communicate with your baby in their first year. It will teach you how to calm your baby and listen to them through their first year.

Learning to Fly

By Roxanne Henke

This book shows different parenting styles that can either make or break the future of your children. A book that is absolutely worth a read.

Also Read: Sunday Reads: 6 Books you must read for mental health and wellbeing