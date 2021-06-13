Sunday Reads: 5 books must read for nature lovers

Nature is inspiring, calming and it has a positive effect on our minds that makes us want to be closer to nature at all times. This Sunday we give you 5 books to read if you love nature, zen and peace.

Missing the outdoors a bit too much during the pandemic? Fret not, as we are here to transport you into the whistling woods and the pine forests by giving you the best reads that any nature lover would love to immerse into. If you miss the earthy smell, the shade of an oak or a banyan tree, the rustling of the leaves, crickets softly singing in your garden and the blue sky with cotton candy clouds then these books are a must read for you.

Any book that is able to transport you with the magic of words is worth a read. The visual imagery that comes alive with those words is something beautiful and magical about reading. So, here are our top 5 books for nature lovers.

Prodigal Summer

by Barbara Kingsolver

American author, Barbara Kingsolver deeply emphasizes ecological themes as this novel dots the three notions that is love, loss and connections in rural Virginia. It tells the story of a small town in Appalachia during a single, humid summer surrounded by the lush wildlife of Virginia.

A Walk In The Woods

by Bill Bryson

Written by Bill Bryson, this book is a discovery of the world’s longest hiking path stretching over 2,100 miles from Georgia to Maine. Bryson instantly decides to do the hike. Read for an inspiring tale as Bryson attempts to walk the Appalachian trail with his friend.

Walden

by Henry David Thoreau

If you love a simple life surrounded by pristine nature then this book is for you. Written by American transcendentalist writer Henry David Thoreau, it reflects upon simple living in nature along with spiritual discovery and a feeling of independence.

Seeds of Hope

by Jane Goodall

From world-renowned scientist, Jane Goodall does an amazing and eye-opening examination of plants, trees and wildlife. The book has a lot more to offer than it seems and it sheds light on the importance of trees and plants in our life.

The Book of Nature

by Ruskin Bond

It consists of a compilation of stories written by the Anglo-Indian writer related to nature, the offerings of nature, open skies and his personal notes from his experience while staying in the beautiful hill station, Mussoorie.

