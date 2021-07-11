Sunday Reads: 5 books you must read for personality development

Personality development self-help books are have come a long way in recent times. These books are an instant help to redeem your personality and indulge in self-improvement. Here are 5 books you must have for personality development and self-improvement.

Humans are always evolving, changing and trying to be a better version of themselves every day. This gives us the sense to keep on moving and look forward to good times while evolving as better human beings. Books on personality development help us to channelise this energy on us and see the will to change. It means that you are willing to change your life for the better.

These books will help you set a different course for your life, make you confident and how you how to utilise all the resources available to you for happiness and success.

Here are 5 books you must read for personality development and self-improvement.

Falling Forward

By John C. Maxwell

This book will teach you a lot about failures and how they are a sign of making progress. The difference is how you perceive failure and how well you respond to setbacks. It provides an insight into the anecdotes by people who have failed and what they did to get through it. It also provides insightful knowledge about what you can do when you are hit with a setback or going through a tough time.

The 4-Hour Workweek

By Tim Ferriss

This is all about breaking the rules, applying the principles to create a lifestyle on your own terms and how to utilise most of your time in creating a life wherein you are happy. It is all about how to start living a good life by working less, earning more and having fun.

How To Win Friends and Influence People

By Dale Carnegie

Considered as one of the best personal growth books to date, it describes ways to simply build self-esteem, be a better communicator, gain confidence and connect with people. It reads simple and effective tools that you can apply in life to win friends and influence people.

The Fountainhead

By Ayn Rand

This book is a fascinating story of integrity and those who try to corrupt it. It’s a slow read but worth it. It will take you through immense chapters about following dreams, sticking to your initial plan, not giving up and creating hope.

Think and Grow Rich

By Napolean Hill

This is an inspiring novel that includes some of the life lessons and inspiring tales of influential people like Thomas Edison, Andrew Carnegie, Henry Ford and more. It is the book you must have for leading a successful life.

Credits :Pexels

