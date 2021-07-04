Sunday Reads: 5 books you must read for spiritual guidance

Spiritual learning is about living mindfully with a higher consciousness to have a deeper connection. Begin your spiritual journey by reading these books and attain spiritual enlightenment.

Spiritual guidance is for those seeking to live with a greater sense of community and to be mindful of their presence on this planet. It is the healing of the mind and body, to have a deeper connect with oneself and to embrace good thoughts. These spiritual books will help you attain spiritual enlightenment to nourish your soul.

Find inspiration from these books to enhance your inner self, find the right balance between mind and body to cope well with emotions. Since this pandemic has been quite an emotional rollercoaster, these books might help you find a balance.

Kindfulness

By Ajahn Brahm

This book inspires you to be kind to yourself and others while practising meditation to calm your mind and ultimately what you achieve is kindfulness. Read for a more positive outlook towards life.

Metahuman

By Deepak Chopra

Written by New York Times bestseller, Deepak Chopra, this book offers an insight into the art of mindful living and achieving the power of consciousness. This book will unlock the greatest potential for you to chase after your goals.

The Power of Now

By Eckhart Tolle

Through this book, you can practice the art of being in the ‘now’ and the importance of living in the moment. You will learn to make better choices and achieve enlightenment through freedom and liberty.

The Book of Awakening

By Mark Nepo

Learn to appreciate every small thing in life and practice gratitude through this book. Take it as your daily dose of inspiration to look out for the small details in life and achieve happiness.

The Untethered Soul

By Michael A. Singer

This book offers an insight into finding mental peace every single day of your life. It will help you get through the stressful days and mundane routine by making you more aware of your thoughts and actions. It will show you how to get rid of irrelevant thoughts without getting too attached.

Also Read: Here’s how can you improve your living for enhanced mental and physical health

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×