Sunny Leone, Mia Khalifa and Dani Daniels among the most loved porn stars in India on PornHub in 2019

This year in review by the most loved porn site all over the world is out! Check out the statistics of the year gone by as told by the site.

The year in review is not just being revealed by Spotify and Google, but the world's leading porn site PornHub as well. The site revealed not just the statistics of the most-watched porn stars, number of users in every country, most-searched terms but also information like the most popular devices for streaming the content available on the site!

The content is mostly driven by the leading ladies of every segment who are hugely popular not just on the site but off it as well! PornHub rolled out some of the top porn stars who ruled the site in 2019. In India, some of the top-ranking names on the site included Sunny Leone, Mia Khalifa and Dani Daniels while the term 'Indian College Girls' ranked as the top search on the site this year.

Another interesting observation was that the number of searches for the term 'massage' grew by a whopping 143% this year alone!

The top rankers worldwide include:

- Lana Rhoades

- Mia Khalifa

- Riley Reid

- Abella Danger

- Brandi Love

Lana alone has around 350 million videos on the site! Khalifa is a porn legend and has been a fan-favourite for a long time now. Riley Reid's videos surpass everybody else despite her being the third-most-searched name with a whopping 585 million videos on the site! Abella Danger went up 7 spots and became the fourth-most-searched person while Brandi remained on the fifth spot just like last year.

The top searched keywords also were quite advanced this year with Amateur, Alien and POV ranking right on top!

