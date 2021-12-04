Super efficient pen drives for storing your data

The whole ‘work from home’ setting we have been entrapped in for the past 2 years has made us realize the importance of segregating, storing and saving our digital files properly. What better way than to back up your stuff in a good quality pen drive. It’s easy to use and very accommodating in terms of storage and its ease to be carried around anywhere. Even in a pocket! Be sure to check out our list of super-efficient pen drive options and keep your data safe! So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. HP v222w USB Flash Drive 64GB

The high gloss durable metal finish of the HP v222w makes for a perfect complement to ultrabooks. Approximate the length of a quarter and the included key-fob makes it perfect for on-the go storing and it offers a sleek and slim way to store and share your music, photos, files and more.

PRICE: ₹ 579

2. SanDisk Ultra Dual 64GB USB

Free up space on your OTG-enabled android phone with this 64 GB USB. You can back up your mobile photos, videos and contacts with this product having a retractable design with dual micro-USB and USB 3.0 connectors.

PRICE: ₹ 698

3. Strontium Ammo 32GB 2.0 USB

The vital requirement for any kind of data transfer is speed. This pen drive will provide you with a high-speed data transfer experience. This pen drive comes with an additional metal keychain which makes it easier to carry and tough to lose. Besides, 32 GB of storage capacity allows you to back up most of your important documents safely.

PRICE: ₹ 550

4. Samsung Duo Plus 128GB Type-C

Redefine everyday file transfers with speeds up to 400MB/s using this pen drive. There's no wrong way to plug it in. Sporting the industry's latest USB Type-C technology, the DUO Plus plugs in right-side up every time no flipping, no fumbling, no fuss.

PRICE: ₹ 2498

5. SanDisk Ultra Dual 128GB USB 3.0

This drive 3.0 makes it easy to transfer content from your phone to your computer. With a micro-USB connector on one end and a USB 3.0 connector on the other, it lets you move content easily between your devices from your Android smartphone or tablet to your laptop, PC or Mac computer.

PRICE: ₹ 1410

6. Kingston DataTraveler Exodia DTX/32 GB

This 32 GB drive features USB 3.2 Gen 1 performance for easy access to laptops, desktop PCs, monitors and other digital devices. DT Exodia allows quick transfers and convenient storage of documents, music, videos and more. Its practical design and fashionable colours make it ideal for everyday use at work, home, school or wherever you need to take your data.

PRICE: ₹ 499

