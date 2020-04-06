Super Pink Moon 2020: The moon will be the BEST and WORST times for these zodiac signs

This full moon is all about the true feelings being revealed. Read on to know if it is going to be the best or worst for you based on your zodiac sign.

Full moons are one of the prettiest signs of the night. The moon also rules everything from our emotions to our behaviour and can leave us feeling on top of the world to harrowed and irritated. The placement of the moon controls everything from moods to pressure on family, work and friendships and can turn days into rewarding ones simultaneously.

The full pink moon will be the biggest super moon of this year and rises in Libra which brings the focus to relationships and compromise. It will also be about trying and bringing about a sense of balance in life and will take place on April 7.

The pink moon will be the worst for these signs, read on to know more.

Cancer

You are currently craving for a feeling of comfort and security that is missing from your life. This full moon is what will force you to face everything that is missing in your life and home and not only acknowledge it but also make amends to it. You will face a lot of emotional turbulence at this time.

Scorpio

You are bound to feel extremely overwhelmed at a time like this. There is no better time than now to meditate and take deep breaths and not let the fears and your worries get the best of you. There is. A lot of negativity circulating around you currently but it is up to yo to remain standing through it all.

Pisces

You currently don’t want to let go of something extremely close to you but this time is calling for ends. Be it a toxic person, bad habits you couldn’t let go of in the past or anything that hasn’t been feeling right, the time is now to unload the burden and struggle now rather than later.

The pink moon will be the best for these zodiac signs:

Gemini

This moon will bring out your inner romantic and will leave you craving for everything from letters to companionship to creativity. Let it all flow for it is the time to fall deep and passionately in love. Allow yourself this fall and it will be worth it.

Libra

You have been wanting to break free for a while but have always felt tied down. There is no better time than now to do it. Set yourself free from the limitations that have been keeping you a prisoner and you will fly to the greatest heights.

Aquarius

You are known to spend too much time reliving the past and constantly thinking about the future. But now, use this time to live in the present, recollect and realign your thoughts and realise that there is nothing you can do about what’s gone. Instead, focus on what you need to do now as you live in the present.

