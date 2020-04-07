Super Pink Moon 2020: When can you see the brightest supermoon of this year?

Tonight is the night when we all get to see the biggest and brightest moon which seems to be the trending celestial treat for the night; Read on

For all those of you who love stargazing, there is an astronomical treat coming your way tonight. Now would be the perfect time to dig out your binoculars and be all set to gaze at the beautiful night tonight. After the sunset today, the moon will be visible and be at its peak illumination. Tonight happens to be supermoon night. This means that the moon will be especially close to the earth and will be a full moon which will make it look bigger and brighter.

The moon does not shine on it's own, it is the sunlight that illuminates the moon and makes it shine which is why the moon has different phases throughout the month. It has new moon, full moon, waxing crescent, first quarter, waxing gibbous, waning gibbous, third quarter and waning crescent moon and these phases of the moon depends on its location as it orbits around the earth. So, from moonrise on April 7th, that is, tonight to moonset on April 8th, that is tomorrow morning, we will get see the beautiful Pink supermoon.

The moon revolves around the earth in an elliptical orbit which is an oval shape which means that it has a farthest point and a closest point from the earth during each orbit. The farthest point in this eclipse is known as the apogee and the closest point is called the perigee. The supermoon is known as the pink moon because the full moon in April comes during the spring season during the time when a pink wildflower blossoms in native to eastern North America and since the moon rises from the east and has a slightly pink blossom around it.

You can enjoy this celestial event online or on some news channel if you don't have your binoculars but if you want to see it for yourself then you can go stargazing at 8:05 pm IST because that is when the Super Pink Moon will be visible in India but it's best to step out around 8:30 PM because that is when the sky will be clearer. This Super Pink Moon will reach its peak illumination at 10:35 PM and will seem 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More