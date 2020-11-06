Surprise your loved ones with THESE budget friendly Diwali gift ideas

Diwali is just around the corner and we need to amp up our festive cheer as we get closer to the festival. Gifting on Diwali is one of the most important rituals and if you are on a shoestring budget this festive season, here are some gift ideas to save you time and money.

Diwali is a mega festival in India that is celebrated with much fervour and excitement across the country. With only a few days remaining for the festivities to begin, it is time to start with the gifting ritual of Diwali and for that, you need ideas to get going. Diwali gifting is a ritual that involves getting presents for your family, friends and partners. It is a custom that is both joyous and sometimes challenging.

To help you select the perfect gift for your loved ones this Diwali, here's a list of thoughtful gift ideas you can get on a shoestring budget.

1. Personal diary

A personal diary comes in handy for everyone. You can gift them a small diary that you can travel with and note down personal thoughts and use it as a daily planner.

2. Ceramic mug set

Someone who loves a collection of fancy mugs would love this gift. You can buy them a set of ceramic mugs or coffee mugs that will come in everyday usage.

3. Box of artisan chocolates

A simple box of chocolates is an ideal gift to get on Diwali. Sweets on a festival are considered lucky and it brings instant joy to end a festivities on a sweet note.

4. Laptop sleeve

Laptop sleeves are not too heavy on the pocket and you can get it customised as well. A quirky looking laptop sleeve is an ideal gift for your work friends.

5. Floor lamp

Diwali is a festival of lights and to add more lights to the festival and perhaps, your home, gifting lamps, lanterns or quirky fairy lights for the bedroom would be an ideal choice for Diwali gifts.

