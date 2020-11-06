  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Surprise your loved ones with THESE budget friendly Diwali gift ideas

Diwali is just around the corner and we need to amp up our festive cheer as we get closer to the festival. Gifting on Diwali is one of the most important rituals and if you are on a shoestring budget this festive season, here are some gift ideas to save you time and money.
9848 reads Mumbai
gift boxesSurprise your loved ones with THESE budget friendly Diwali gift ideas
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Diwali is a mega festival in India that is celebrated with much fervour and excitement across the country. With only a few days remaining for the festivities to begin, it is time to start with the gifting ritual of Diwali and for that, you need ideas to get going. Diwali gifting is a ritual that involves getting presents for your family, friends and partners. It is a custom that is both joyous and sometimes challenging. 

To help you select the perfect gift for your loved ones this Diwali, here's a list of thoughtful gift ideas you can get on a shoestring budget.

1. Personal diary

A personal diary comes in handy for everyone. You can gift them a small diary that you can travel with and note down personal thoughts and use it as a daily planner.

2. Ceramic mug set

Someone who loves a collection of fancy mugs would love this gift. You can buy them a set of ceramic mugs or coffee mugs that will come in everyday usage. 

3. Box of artisan chocolates

A simple box of chocolates is an ideal gift to get on Diwali. Sweets on a festival are considered lucky and it brings instant joy to end a festivities on a sweet note.

4. Laptop sleeve

Laptop sleeves are not too heavy on the pocket and you can get it customised as well. A quirky looking laptop sleeve is an ideal gift for your work friends.

5. Floor lamp

Diwali is a festival of lights and to add more lights to the festival and perhaps, your home, gifting lamps, lanterns or quirky fairy lights for the bedroom would be an ideal choice for Diwali gifts.

Also Read:  10 Easy ways to celebrate an eco friendly Diwali to protect our environment

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

You may like these
THESE are the Diwali gifts you can buy for your work friends this holiday season
8 Items you must add to your festive cart this Diwali
Here’s what you should add in your festive cart this Diwali based on your zodiac sign
Karwa Chauth 2020 LIVE: Significance, wishes, mehndi design, pooja vidhi, vrat vidhi, moon timings and more
5 DIY Diwali lanterns to brighten up your house this festive season
Diwali 2020: Here’s how you can send festive greetings to your loved ones in the form of quotes
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement