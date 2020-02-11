Surrounded by people who love to gossip? HERE's how you should not become a victim of gossip

Office gossip can take a toll on your personal and professional health. If you don't want engage in gossip, here's how you can not become a victim of gossip at your workplace.

Gossip is one term that we all use quite often. Whether it's talking about a colleague in office or talking about your ex to your friends, we all have some fun by talking about others. But things become uncool when someone does that to you at your workplace. A workplace is one such place where gossip and rumours can spread even faster than wildfire. It doesn't matter whether there is any truth in it or not, rumours and trivial gossip is not only disturbing, but it can sometimes even destroy a person's reputation. If you have some people who love to gossip in their free time, then here's how you should stay away from them.

These tips will help you to not become a victim of gossip at your workplace.

Avoid discussing personal things with colleagues:

Even if you share a cordial bond with your colleague, make sure to think twice before sharing anything personal about yourself. It's good to have friends in the office, but you also need to know when to draw a line. Because you never know, someday your trusted colleague might become a competitor and might use your info to attack you.

Don't engage with people who have the habit of gossiping:

Gossiping might seem like a harmless activity, but once you get involved in it, there is no getting away. Stay away from such people, since today they are gossiping with you, tomorrow they might gossip about you.

Don't spread the gossip:

Don't be the one to spread gossip, if you do so, then be prepared to hear some about yourself too. If you find a workplace friend or colleague talking behind someone's back, very politely excuse yourself. Doing so will make you unpopular, but it will also speak volumes about your professionalism and personality.

Seek the help of the HR:

If you think that your colleagues are making you uncomfortable by gossiping all the day long, then you should talk to a third person, which in most cases is a representative of the HR department. You can share how such reckless behaviour affects the workplace culture and is not only harmful for the victim but is very detrimental for others as well.

Ignore toxic people:

If you think some people are not good for your personal and professional growth, it's better to ignore them. Don't bother much about what they say, since they don't matter to you anymore.

