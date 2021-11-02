This T20 World Cup season gift your cricket fanatic friends these items

Cricket season is finally here with the T20 world cup and us fans can’t keep calm. From supporting your favourite players to cheering for the men in blue, us Indians don’t see cricket as a sport but an emotion. We worship, cry, smile and exhibit a million emotions during the game and the fans are what makes this sport so special. So if you’re a fan yourself or looking to gift someone who’s a fanatic themselves, check out our list of gifting options for cricket fanatics.

1. Personalized Caricature Cut-out

This personalized caricature is printed on Wooden cut-out in a comic form. This product line has a matt sheen and vivid colour reproduction ensuring that your pictures look as amazing as they should. A print that never fades away.

PRICE: ₹ 499

2. The Nine Waves Book

The nine waves is a tour de force. The most entertaining and comprehensive book on cricket in this country to be published yet, it tells the story of the nine great waves that have rolled through the history of Indian cricket, from India’s international debut in 1932 to the incredible achievements of Virat Kohli’s team today.

PRICE: ₹ 603

3. MS Dhoni Sipper Bottles

Take your drinks everywhere with this white aluminium sipper bottle, which is a perfect container to keep your cold beverages, when you are out of your house. The picture of MS Dhoni on the exterior makes it all the more interesting to flaunt amongst your friends.

PRICE: ₹ 375

4. Metal Cricket Table Watch Showpiece

This unique metal cricket stylish table clock is used for home, office and even gifting. Wake up yourself with this adorable and unique analog table clock. Convenient to be taken along while travelling. Perfect to be kept beside your child's bed or on a study table or to be gifted in office.

PRICE: ₹ 899

5. Cricket Kit Combo

This kit includes a bag, wickets and a ball for all cricket lovers. Get your friends who love cricket this kit and surprise them with these basics which are integral to any beginner player. Go grab it now!

PRICE: ₹ 985

6. Cricket T-Shirt Full Sleeve

Test cricket has a classic vibe not only because it is the original format of long playing hours but also the white uniform. The whit makes it all the more interesting and this is why you should gift cricket fans this Jersey shirt so they can cheer for their favourite team in style.

PRICE: ₹ 684

