From battling cancer to being an author; here’s a look at Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s inspiring journey

Having been diagnosed with cancer in the year 2018, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana scaled her journey through all these years with utmost determination, strength and resilience. Paving the way for others and inspiring those who are also battling cancer as we speak. This is her journey that needs to be acknowledged for her absolute strength and talent.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, the wife of Ayushmann Khurrana has truly been an inspiration and a force of light. She met with a roadblock when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and having to go through painful chemotherapy sessions, it was a crucial time for her. Despite the hurdles and challenges, she emerged as a true warrior and fought with all she had.

She ultimately changed her fate by striving for confidence. With respect to her transformation in terms of appearance as well as her professional career post recovery, she went through several transitions. Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has risen above the insecurities to carve a niche for herself setting a benchmark as an exceptional woman.

With imprints across the varied avenues of entertainment, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana created a mark as an author as well as a filmmaker along with being an active advocate for body positivity and self-love.

From normalising bald looks to making style statements in short hair, Tahira has showcased what a woman with confidence and talent can do.

Recently colouring her hair fiery red, Tahira made a bold fashion statement with her impressive choices. Reflecting her candid, quirky and honest personality through her style, Tahira has flaunted a variety of looks impressing the audience.

She also took to social media and spread her message of normalising a bald look with the hashtag ‘bald is beautiful’. She expressed herself by saying she felt liberated and was feeling beautiful.

Not only this, Tahira has seems to excel in various other fields as a writer, professor and theatre director. Tahira made her writing debut with the novel ‘I Promise’ which is a story about a perfectionist. She has also emerged as a film director and showcased her talent by directing short films ‘Toffee’ and ‘Pinni’ and her latest direction is ‘Sharma Ji Ki Beti’.

Tahira is often seen spreading messages of positivity and optimism on her social media. Serving looks and taking up Instagram by the storm with her style statements. Her chivalrous approach towards life has only earned her great prestige and it has encouraged and empowered more women across the world.

