Tamil, Sanskrit, Hebrew: THESE are the top 5 oldest languages in the world

Did you know Tamil is the top oldest language in the world followed by Sanskrit? Here is everything you need to know about the oldest languages in the world and their origin.

With the help of archaeology, technology and innovation, we are able to trace artefacts and scriptures that has led us to certain human discoveries that have left the human race absolutely appalled. One such discovery is the origin of the oldest language. Although, there have been many debates on the first ever language, certain scriptures and cave carvings reveal some of the oldest languages in the world.

Language is a form of communication that people across the world use to communicate with others and pass on information. Many years ago, before even kingdoms were established, hand gestures and symbols were used to communicate to other communities.

The idea of language came about 10,000 years ago and that changed everything. According to research, approximately 8,000 languages are spoken today across the globe by various communities. These differ from region to region and culture. Language has evolved and changed over the years in multiple ways. It can be used to express emotions, thoughts, feelings, information and ideas. While some languages have survived, others have become endangered and diminished.

Here are the world’s top 5 oldest languages that are still spoken today:

1. Tamil

Tamil is easily one of the oldest languages in the world. It is 5,000 years old and is spoken by approximately 78 million people. It is the official language of the Southern Indian state, Tamil Nadu, and spoken majorly in Sri Lanka and Singapore.

2. Sanskrit

Sanskrit is the oldest language in the world, but it faded away as a commonly spoken language. The first written record of Sanskrit can be found in scriptures and Rigveda, a collection of Vedic Sanskrit hymns. It is still India’s one of the official languages.

3. Egyptian

Considered to be one of the oldest civilisations in the world, Egyptian Coptic is the oldest language of the indigenous people of Egypt dating back to 3400 BC. It was popular in Egypt till the 17th century AD and was replaced by Egyptian Arabic post Muslim invasion. However, Coptic is still used as the liturgical language at the Coptic Church in Egypt.

4. Hebrew

It is now preserved as a liturgical language for Jews across the world, it lost common usage in 400 CE. However, it revived in the 19th century with the rise of Zionism and became the official language of Israel. Today, Modern Hebrew is widely spoken and is influence majorly by other Jewish languages.

5. Greek

The official language of the land of Greeks, Greece and Cyprus, it was the first spoken language in Greece. It was also used as a written language for many years. It is divided into three stages, Ancient Greek, Medieval Greek and Modern Greek. People still use Greek as a commonly spoken language in Greece and Cyprus and other countries have Greek speaking communities too.

