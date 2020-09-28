Tara Sutaria spills the beans on EVERYTHING she does in a day; WATCH

Tara Sutaria walks us through her day and while also giving an insight into all the hobbies she has developed during the quarantine. Watch

Bollywood celebrities lead a glamorous life and there’s no denying that! While celebs always put their best foot forward when they are out and about, we are always curious to know how they lead their lives behind closed doors. While sitting in hair and makeup for hours and visiting sets and working constitutes major parts of their day, we at PINKVILLA do try to find out they actually like doing in a day and today, we have Tara Sutaria who takes you through her routine.

Not only Tara Sutaria gives us an insight into how her day goes by usually, but she also spills quite a lot of beans on her hobbies and who she lives with. Cooking seems to be her new favourite obsession while she’s also revisiting old hobbies like charcoal painting and singing. She’s a lover of ‘chai’ which we all know is an 'emotion in itself' and wants to cut back on the numerous cups of tea she has in a day. The Student of the Year 2 actress also hints on future projects and how she’s enjoying her alone time researching and binge-watching movies and documentaries.

To know more about what she does in a day both - while working and quarantining, watch the video where Tara Sutaria spills the beans herself. Learn everything from the time she wakes up to the minute she hits the bed!

