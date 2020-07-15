Tarot Card Reading: How accurate all the predictions are? Find out

Jeevika Sharma, Tarot Card Reader and Spiritual Healer opened up on fears of people and how accurate the predictions of tarot cards are.

Many people rely on tarot card readings to know any specific answer or seek any advice on some matter or when they face any dilemma in life. And with the help of 78 cards, drawing and interpretation, a tarot card reader will be able to give you answers and suggestions. Many prefer tarot card readings over other types of fortunetelling as they provide personalized and specific information. Each reading will be based on the card that is drawn, the question asked and the intuition of the reader. However, many are curious about the accuracy of the predictions. If you are too, then read on.

We asked Jeevika Sharma, Tarot Card Reader and Spiritual Healer about how accurate the predictions are and about people who fear their tarot card readings. So, when asked about the people who fear to know about their tarot card readings, to which she commented, "Normally, the people who fear tarot cards and their readings are the ones who either lack acceptance or fear confrontation of any sort. There is another case where people show fear of tarot cards but in reality, there is disbelief. Hence the repulsion.

She added, "My view is that people should not fear their future, the outcome of their efforts or shy away from any problem they may be facing. They should accept reality as it is and strive for solutions. When there are acknowledgment and acceptance only then would they be able to live a happy life."

How accurate Tarot card readings are?

She said, "The accuracy of any tarot card reading is solely dependent upon the capability and sincerity of the tarot card reader. There are many in the market who claim to be tarot card reader but don’t know how to. You should always go to someone who is known to give accurate readings and who can also provide proper guidance on what to do and how to proceed. You may consult any tarot card reader but they must be very good at reading tarot cards otherwise it will be a waste of your time and money."

What are your predictions for 2020?

Jeevika said, "There will be a lot of planning done, taking into consideration the pros and cons of the actions to be taken. If things are not properly looked into, there are chances the situation will turn upside down or there are chances that the things may not turn out to the same as planned. Be ready with a backup plan and for last-minute changes or action, plan- B could be taken into consideration which will give you the originally desired results."

