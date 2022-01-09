Tarot Prediction For 2022: Celebrity Tarot card reader reveals what the year's got store for your zodiac sign

The art of tarot is certainly an enigma and hence, demystifying what 2022 has in store for you is a task done best with a Tarot card prediction. If your intuitive skills aren’t yet on point, then fret not. We have a celebrity tarot card reader here to offer insight or guidance into the secrets the cards hold. Munisha Khatwani, the celebrated astrologer and tarot card reader brings you your forecast for 2022 based on your zodiac sign. So, read on to discover what the year ahead has in store for you.

Aries

The card of the year for you is the Hermit indicating That in 2022 you need to do a lot of deep introspection and thinking as it’s a year for you to make a lot of decisions. The cards also strongly advise you to plan a get together with your family and give them time in 2022.

Lucky months : Jan / March / September

Lucky colors : blue / yellow / white

Lucky numbers : 3 / 6 /9

Taurus

The card of the year is judgement for you as you need to use your accurate judgement before you make any strong decisions also make sure that you weigh the pros and cons for any situation. If you are looking for some new adventures in terms of Travel then you may think of exploring that second half of the year.

Lucky months : March June / October/

Lucky colors : white / pink / blue

Lucky number : 1 / 3 /5

Gemini

The card for you is the sun as 2022 focuses on success and moving towards any positive changes so it’s a bright year. It’s a good time in 2022 for you to focus on some internal changes that you have been meaning to make but have delayed making the same. It’s a good time to plan some new changes in your career.

Lucky months : February/ May / July

Lucky colors : orange / white / red

Lucky numbers : 2/ 4 / 6

Cancer

You have got the card of death which indicates some changes in your life coming for the better. You will be going through some internal transformation and it’s a time for a fresh start in 2022. Some old relationships or old career patterns will end in 2022. For those wanting to get married 2022 is a good time for the same.

Lucky months : January/ April / October

Lucky colors : black / blue / green

Lucky numbers : 3 / 5 / 7

Leo

You have got the card of the magician and you need to work on your potential in 2022 and you need to see what you can create in your life. Confidence is key and you need to have more faith and believe in yourself in 2022. It’s your time to shine if you believe in yourself.

Lucky months : February/ august / November

Lucky colors : white / blue / pink

Lucky numbers : 4 / 5 / 9

Virgo

The card of the year is the world for you Virgo’s. You will be content regarding your professional life says your cards. You will be focusing on your career and personal life at the same time in 2022. For many a change of residence or change of city says your cards.

Lucky months : March / June / September

Lucky colors : black / blue / pink

Lucky numbers : 2 / 4 / 6

Libra

The card of 2022 for your the high priestess. It’s time for you to continue on your spiritual journey and focus on your personal life. It’s also important for you to be careful of hidden enemies in 2022 as you may have to deal with more that your prepared for.

Lucky months : January / July / October

Lucky colors : red / blue / white

Lucky numbers : 3 / 6 / 9

Scorpio

The card for you for 2022 is the Chariot indicating that you need to concentrate on your family duties and work duties in 2022. You will have a lot of responsibilities towards your family and children or extended family and that will keep you on your toes. You will have to work extra hard in your career says your cards

Lucky months : February/ May / august

Lucky colors : green / yellow / blue

Lucky numbers : 1 / 4 / 7

Sagittarius

The card for 2022 is the emperor and it’s time for you take control of your life and think about what you really want to change in your life in 2022. It’s also a time for you not let anyone tell you what’s on their mind and take your calls for you. It’s a time for you to work on personal growth.

Lucky months : March / June / November

Lucky colors : white / black / green

Lucky numbers : 2 / 6 / 9

Capricorn

The card of the year for you is the wheel of fortune indicating some change of stars and some general changes for the better. It’s time for you to come into your power and allow yourself to shine a bit more. It’s also time for you to be more positive in general about your life and see what’s in store for you.

Lucky months : February/ April / July

Lucky colors : pink / yellow / green

Lucky numbers : 2 / 4 / 7

Aquarius

For you the card is the card of the fool indicating it’s Time for you to take calculated risks in 2022 and make sure you have the confidence to go ahead with a lot of things. It’s also a time for you to listen to your internet voice which you have been ignoring time and again says your cards. Family time will be important and you will have more interest in your personal life in general.

Lucky months : March / May / august

Lucky colors : white / black / blue

Lucky numbers : 1 / 5 / 7

Pisces

The card of 2022 for you is the lovers. You are going to have to love whatever you do in 2022 and you need to also pay attention to your personal life in 2022. For a lot of you the concentration will be on your personal life in 2022 and for singles you may be concentrating on finding a partner which is a suitable match for you.

Lucky months : February/ July / November

Lucky colors : red / green / pink

Lucky numbers : 2 / 5 / 9

