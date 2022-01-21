From Taurus to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs that are totally against PDA

There are those who would kiss their partner on the train just as quickly as they would in the bedroom, and then there are those who wouldn't be caught dead holding hands in the park and despise it when others do. Some people are more comfortable with public display of affection than others. However, people who don’t have a thing for PDA think it's gross. While your man would shower all the love to you inside the room, but as soon as he steps out, he might act all cold and distant.

While the perspective towards PDA might vary accordingly, here are 4 zodiac signs that are totally against it.

1. Taurus

Even though Taurus are big romantics, they don’t like to showcase affection in public. It is one of the most traditional and conservative zodiac signs which very well explains why they have such a hard time with affection. They prefer seeing the world as a solo traveller.

2. Leo

Being one of the proudest signs of all, Leo just doesn't like public display of affection because they are very much cautious about their image and how people perceive them. Since they are always on a lookout for being the best version of themselves, they don’t ever want to risk their image in front of others indulging in any PDA relationship.

3. Virgo

A Virgo in love is reserved and polite in public. They might have certain rules when it comes to holding hands and cuddling in public. They have a preference for their own personal space. This doesn’t mean that they don’t care about you. They struggle in showing their emotions and end up getting awkward in romantic situations.

4. Aquarius

This sign tends to be somewhat shy and quiet. They despise PDA because they hate being touched. Aquarius hates breaking down their walls and allowing people in, and does everything in their power to avoid potentially sticky situations. They are not able to understand love and romance in the same light as other zodiacs.

While PDA doesn't make sense to these zodiac signs, it doesn’t mean that they restrict themselves from loving their partners. When alone, they would go to any extent to make their partners feel special.

Also Read: From Taurus to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs that crave intimacy in their lives