Taurus, Aquarius, Virgo: 5 Zodiac signs who NEVER trust anybody other than themselves

One of the most difficult things to win over, is trust, for these zodiac signs. Read on to know why they never trust anybody.

Trust is something that is extremely hard to win over. One wrong move and the trust of a person can be broken forever. Once somebody's trust has been broken by a close friend, family or even partner, it becomes very difficult for them to trust anybody again. They usually believe that everybody is then out to get them or break their trust. Out of all the 12 star signs, there are a few who are never able to completely trust other people. Read on to know why and who they are!

Taurus

Extremely skeptical, Taureans believe that people bend the truth to suit themselves. They believe that people give half versions of reality and no word that comes out of people's mouths can be believed. Taurus is one zodiac sign who believes that people often produce half-baked stories to suit themselves.

Virgo

Virgos are perfectionists who inherently have been relying themselves since the beginning because they believe that nobody can do a better job than they do. When it comes to trusting people it is the same - they prefer not to and would rather confide only in themselves because they believe they can do no wrong to themselves.

Scorpio

Honestly, Scorpios believe that they have never met anybody worthy of their trust. They believe that they have never met anybody who has treated them right and has proven that they can be trusted. Scorpios believe that people fabricate things to put out their versions without taking into consideration other's feelings, emotions or anything else.

Capricorn

Capricorns always believe the worst in others as a from of defense. They would rather see the worst in them and protect themselves than see the best in others and get disappointed when they don't reach expectations.

Aquarius

Aquarius are people who are just plain terrified of getting hurt. Which is why to protect themselves they don't open up their heart and keep telling themselves that nobody is worth the trouble and effort they are going to put in.

