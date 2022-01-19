Taurus to Aries: 4 Zodiac signs who are timid

We all had that one friend in school who insisted on us taking the initiative when it comes to speaking with teachers. And that colleague who always pushes us to cover them up in the office meetings. They are timid and have low confidence in some situations.

While we may always wonder what makes them such a scaredy-cat, the answer might lie in their stars.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who are timid, according to astrology.

Taurus

A Taurus is one of the biggest scaredy-cats. They lack courage in speaking their minds out even if it’s for the righteous and are easily frightened. They are afraid to even in the most common situations and don’t have the courage to face an unpleasant situation that they might not like to be in.

Virgo

Virgos are timid when it comes to dealing with tough situations. They live in self-doubt and may even get frightened and intimidated easily. They tend to lose courage easily and it’s hard for them to get it back.

Libra

Libras are easily frightened in scary situations. Horror tales is something that gives them goosebumps and visiting haunted places is not their cup of tea. They have zero courage when it comes to dealing with spooky things and holding spooky talks.

Aries

An Aries is extremely timid. They are afraid of the smallest things and always need someone by their side to face unpleasant or scary situations. While, at times, they can pretend to be the most courageous of all, it’s nothing but their way of fighting with fear. From within, they are extremely sensitive toward haunted things and even situations which doesn’t favour them.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

