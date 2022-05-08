Taurus to Aries: 4 Zodiac signs who marry only to boost their material wealth

It is widely believed that marriages are made in heaven, but for most couples their fates are decided on earth. People seek to not only improve their lives with the support of their partners but also boost their material wealth via an alliance. This does not mean that they all seek dowry, but in some cases they choose a partner who brings more homes and investments to the table in their union. In other cases, some star signs choose a mate who has a better career and prospects than they do. Take a look at the zodiac signs who have a tendency to do so.

Scorpio

Scorpios are ones who take great pride in their families and do all they can to uphold their family name. This includes marrying for social status and expecting material presents routinely from their bride or her family purely because they happen to be male. They see weddings as an opportunity to grow their wealth rather than just meeting their soulmate.

Aries

While all Aries make excellent friends, they are careful when choosing who they will marry. For they like to make fiscally sound decisions. Aries has their eyes trained on the future and hence, they often marry the partner that they see the most lavish and financially secure future with. They would even disregard love over money.

Taurus

While all Taureans value financial security, many like to secure it for themselves. However, there are some who look toward their parents or their spouses for fiscal windfall gains from time to time. It is not a one-sided demand for they will offer them love and devotion, but they still expect to be taken care of financially from their wives or husbands.

Aquarius

An Aquarius may even fall in love, but they will force themselves to marry only those who bring assets to the table that boost their familial wealth. They seek a sort of a transactional relationship with their spouse and tend to choose partners who earn even more than they themselves do.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs that are compatible in bed with Virgos