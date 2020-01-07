Taurus, Aries, Aquarius: THIS is what scares you the most about yourself based on your zodiac sign

There are things about everybody that happens to scare themselves. This is what scares you the most about yourself.

Everybody has certain characteristics that tend to scare others. Be it the ability to make people incredibly angry. sad, annoyed or even hurt them with words. But there people who have characteristics that happen to scare themselves. Be it their anger, their inability to get out of their sad state, the way they destriy things around them, etc. Read on to know yours.

Aries

The one thing that scares you the most is that you are going to keep pushing people away and eventually never find love.

Taurus

You are terrified that you will keep doubting yourself and it will stop you from putting yourself out in the world and keep you from getting what you want.

Gemini

You are incredibly indecisive and this is what freaks you out. You are terrified that your indecisiveness will make it impossible for you to find stability.

Cancer

The one thing you keep doing is that you keep getting into toxic relationships. What terrifies you about yourself is that despite knowing this, you will get into the next toxic relationship.

Leo

You are such a perfectionist and you are scared that this is going to keep you from reaching your dreams because you will feel that you will never be satisfied.

Virgo

Your biggest fear is that you are going to sabotage your relationship. This fear will never let you stay in a long-term relationship.

Scorpio

You have an innate need for attention and it scares you that this need for attention is going to stop you from living fully even if you don't receive the attention you need in the future.

Sagittarius

You are terrified of giving up your heart completely because of the terrible experiences you have had in the past. Your inability to open up is what scares you the most.

Capricorn

You aren't okay with new things but at the same time want to try out something new. You are scared that staying in your comfort zone will stunt your growth.

Aquarius

You hate leaving home and the outside world does terrify you. You are scared that this fear is what is going to keep you locked away from the world and keep you at home all alone.

Pisces

In the past, you have ended up settling for lesser than you deserve. You are terrified that you will settle for less than you deserve in friendships, relationships and everything else.

Credits :Pinkvilla

