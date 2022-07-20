Taurus to Aries: Zodiac signs who prematurely apologize to avoid fights with their partner

It is commonly seen that partners apologize to each other as a way to make up after having a fight. But there are some star signs who prematurely apologize even before a fight occurs. While some do this out of care and affection for their mate, others do it because they have poor boundaries and are afraid of conflict. Right from Taurus to Aries, see zodiac signs who always apologize in a relationship to please their lovers.

Taurus

Taurus has a bad reputation for being stoic and arrogant as an earth sign. However, when it comes to relationships, this sign has quite a meek demeanour for they constantly seek to please their mates. This earth sign frequently gets dominated in relationships by partners who blame them for their own shortcomings or failures in life. As a loyal lover, Taurus seeks to apologise to make their partners feel better.

Aries

Very few signs believe in the philosophy that a happy life comes from a happy wife. Yet, Aries is one that is a steadfast believer of this principle. Therefore, at the shortest sign of conflict, they tender in an apology not because they are remorseful but because they always want to make their partner happy. Although this sign is headstrong and selfish at times, they deeply treasure their lovers and would always set aside their ego for them.

Libra

You would think it is a normal reaction for people to apologize and try to make things better with their partner when there’s a growing spat in the relationship. But some do this prematurely to maintain the peace in the relationship. Indeed, zodiac signs such as Libra do it as they suffer from low self-esteem and are afraid of arguments and confrontation. So, they prefer to apologize and keep the harmony rather than standing up for themselves.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

