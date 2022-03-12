Taurus to Cancer: 4 Zodiac signs that are true visionaries

Certain zodiac signs are born with the vision of a better tomorrow. Many of them then build on this revelation to craft the future of their dreams. This makes them the thinkers, seers and doers among us other mere mortals. You may be surprised by some of the zodiac signs on this list. But you may be sure that the underdogs are often the ones who are understated geniuses and visionaries who are the true futurists among us.

Taurus

Very few signs are struck with the will to do something to make the world a better place. And the stoic bull aces this notion like none other. You can always count on them to be silent as they are wool-gathering and musing about ways to improve their own life and that of those around them.

Capricorn

True visionaries are born once every century or so you’d say. But you’ve probably never seen this side of a Capricorn. These individuals truly are the thinkers and futurists who dream of a better tomorrow. Their never-say-die attitude and hopeful nature helps them act on these thoughts and make a difference in the world.

Cancer

Often pegged as a cranky and emotional sign, these Cancerians may not have world-domination on their mind but they are the first to affect real change. Their innate clairvoyance and empathy help them understand what people around them need. And their obstinate nature won’t let them give up till they work themselves to the bone to offer it as they are people pleasers.

Leo

This sign is popularly known as an opportunist and they often are the first to think of their own benefit before others. However, they are always one step ahead of others around them and have their sights set on their future. They are visionaries as they plan and prepare for what is to come so they come out on top.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

