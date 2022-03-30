Taurus to Cancer: 4 Zodiac signs who choose to stay with cheating partners

It is believed that trust is an important part of relationships and once the sacred bond of trust is broken, it can take a lifetime to rebuild. This is probably why cheating or infidelity between partners is often the end of a marriage. Yet, there are some who choose to stay with their partners even after they have been unfaithful to them. If you’re wondering what motivates them to stay, then read on to know more about certain star signs who forgive their cheating partners.

Cancer

Cancerians often put up a wall which makes them dread being vulnerable even to their lovers in a relationship. However, once they put down their walls and share their deepest secrets, fears and insecurities with a spouse, they would do anything for them. Hence, should their partner cheat, they would eventually forgive the person just to avoid heartbreak and a breakup.

Scorpio

Scorpios love to be in control and a cheating partner may threaten this dynamic in their relationship. However, they are likely to forgive instances of cheating just to regain a sense of control in the relationship. This is because offering forgiveness when the partner is begging for mercy will put them in a position where the partner would do anything to please Scorpio. This suits the scorpion perfectly.

Taurus

Taureans are the most lovable star sign in the zodiac. These individuals value loyalty and fidelity in a partner. But above all, they tend to trust their partners implicitly, especially when they are in a long-term relationship. This makes it hard for them to spot flaws in their partners. Even when a partner cheats, they would stay in the relationship and refuse to give up on their love. But they may never forget and hold grudges for a long time.

Pisces

While the Pisces partner from all of the water signs would most likely want to leave, they would stay to maintain their façade in society. People born under this sign often wish to maintain a fine image in the eyes of friends and family. Hence, they would try to hide their partner’s indiscretion and present a united front to save face.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

