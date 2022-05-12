Taurus to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs who trust their friends more than their lovers

The battle between your best friend and your boyfriend has been an ongoing one since time immemorial. While every friend has a place in your heart, you would think that your soulmate is the one who supersedes every relationship in your life. But this isn’t always the case for some zodiac signs are truly ‘yaaron ke yaar’. They place great faith in their best mates and would always trust their advice over a lover’s words. So, today we look at zodiac signs who trust their friends more than their lovers.

Taurus

There’s no denying the fact that friendships hold a special place in a Taurus’ heart as nothing quite thrills the bull like hours of quality time spent hanging out with friends. However, their spouse may feel slighted when they realise that a Taurean values and prioritizes their childhood friendships or best friends over their relationship.

Leo

A Leo always seeks social validation, perhaps this is the reason why their friendships with colleagues and even acquaintances are held in high regard. A Leo’s girlfriend or spouse may often complain that they never take their advice, yet the Leo is quick to act on suggestions and recommendations of friends. This is partly because a Leo is eager to please those in their social circle, but devalues family members in the bargain.

Aries

An Aries loves to be in focus and in the limelight at all times. They find that being appreciated and lauded for helping friends and co-workers is something they enjoy immensely. So, when a lover comes in their lives, the beau must often compete with an Aries’ friends for their attention and affection, which may be exhausting for them.

Gemini

The easiest way to describe a Gemini is by calling them a social butterfly. As they value work relationships and friendships just as much as romantic relationships. They like to be known as the dependable pal who is the soul of the party, but as the kinship runs deep, they often trust their friends far more than someone they are dating.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

