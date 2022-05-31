Taurus to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs who wed beautiful partners only to make a style statement

There are several reasons that compel people to wed someone special. While some have found their soulmate, others feel it is their obligation to give their parents a grandchild so they start by finding a mate. Then there are those who wish to marry beautiful partners only to make a style statement. They view having a charming and well-dressed mate as a way to open the doors to societal acceptance. Take a look at who they are-

Taurus

The easiest way to please a Taurus is to work on yourself to be well groomed and fashion forward on your date. As this earth sign is impressed by outer beauty at first. They crave grace and charm in a potential mate and could never marry a slob. Their spouse is usually someone who can elevate their status in society by being known for their attractiveness and dapper style.

Gemini

Their exceptional ability to flirt helps a Gemini woo virtually anyone they set their sights on. But when it comes to marriage, this skill comes in handy, for many covet a bride or groom who is in their eyes the belle of the ball. Their partner is not just someone they love, but someone who is so stunning that others can’t help but covet Gemini’s mate for their own.

Aquarius

The intellectual Aquarius is a silent observer oftentimes, but they too feel a deep-seated need to be accepted by and admired by their social circle. While some of them fear they may not be good enough, they seek gorgeousness and charisma in their potential mates as they see it as the key to be invited to social gatherings and mingling with the elite.

Virgo

As a perfectionist, Virgo seeks to attain perfection even while choosing their soulmate. They hope to have a beautiful partner who would also be exceptionally groomed enough to make the Virgo’s peers jealous. They almost always marry someone who everyone admires for their impeccable ensembles and external beauty.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

