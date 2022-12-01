TAURUS Horoscope Today, December 01, 2022

If you're still stuck in your past and you feel like it is engulfing you entirely from within, now is the right time to move on. It's not wrong in being emotional but there certainly has to be a limit for the same. This is why you often end up feeling depressed and disheartened. But it's time to make a fresh start right from this moment. Step out of your comfort zone and try meeting new people. This will keep your mental health in place as well, allowing you to think in the right direction.

Your love and personal life will remain demanding during this phase which is expected to seek a lot from you. Just like an ideal partner, you're assumed to meet the demands in the best possible manner. Don't worry as things will remain healthy and romantic, favoring you and your admirable relationship completely.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

It's high time that you should take the right step in your career for some fruitful results. Avoid repeating the same mistakes over and over again which will definitely affect your career. As per the planets transiting today, it's an ideal time to solve all your difficulties.

Taurus Wealth Horoscope Today

Opting for a practical approach in life will help you attract money today. Also, if you're having problems related to your ancestral property, deal with them today to make a profitable income from the deal. Else, you might fear being at the loss later in the day.

Favourable Colours: White, Orange, and Purple

Favourable Numbers: 7 and 22

