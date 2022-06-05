Taurus to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs who always play the good cop with their kids

When it comes to parenting, a lot of couples like to adopt the good cop and bad cop strategy for tough parenting calls. This lets one of the parents play good cop and soften the blow for their kids, while the parent who is being the bad cop will dole out the punishment for mischief that was committed. However, some star signs are way too soft on their kids and always play the good cop. This makes it a little unfair for their spouses who must always be the bearer of bad news. Take a look at who they are-

Leo

Leos have an insatiable need to be liked and this feeling extends to their relationship with their kids. Their partners may find the relationship a bit one sided when it comes to chiding their little ones for Leo will never give their kids a talking to. They always like to be the fun parent who their children adore.

Aries

Aries can be prickly individuals who easily voice their negative feelings about things. But when their offspring breaks the rules, stays out past the curfew or even steals money from their parent’s wallet, Aries are not keen on penalizing them. While their spouse may do the chastising, they prefer to be fountains of positivity for their kids.

Gemini

Certain parents believe that if you spare the rod, you spoil the child. But they have clearly not met a Gemini, this star sign would move mountains for their offspring and physically wound anyone who wishes to slap their child. They believe in reasoning with kids rather than resorting to punishment and always play the good cop.

Taurus

Taureans adore their children just like every parent does. But when it comes to discipline, they are big old softies who don’t like to be harsh on their kids. They would almost let them get away with murder, which leaves the tough parenting decisions to their partners. This is because Taurus always plays the good cop.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Cancer to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who NEVER reply on time and often ignore their lovers