Taurus to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs who are thick-skinned

From smiling in the toughest of situations to not getting affected by the ever-unhappy boss’ criticism, some people do have thick skin to everything. They are calm and unaffected by anything that doesn’t favour them. They are usually busy in their own world and whoever has bad feedback to share with them, can keep it to him or herself.

If you are wondering, how do some people develop thick skin, astrology might have a role to play in it.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who are thick-skinned, according to astrology.

Taurus

A Taurus doesn’t care about what you feel for them. He or she is confident and is unaffected by whatever people have to say about them. If you are with a Taurus, you would understand the struggle of making them, feel bad for the insults they must have received.

Gemini

It’s a talent that a Gemini learns over the years to develop a thick skin to insults. He or she is polite but knows that developing a thick skin is the mantra to survive in the Man vs Man world. Geminis are, otherwise, emotional people but they know when to become thick-skinned when it comes to work and office politics.

Sagittarius

You wouldn’t expect this from a Sagittarius, however, it’s the reality. A Sagittarius is the most thick-skinned of all. He or she is insensitive towards insults and criticism because they know where it’s coming from. If you are trying to humiliate a Sagittarius through negative feedback, you must brace yourself for a big disappointment.

Leo

Leos are kings and queens for a reason. They don’t pay attention to what everyone else has to say for them. Confidence is their biggest personality trait and that is where they get their thick-skinned nature from. They know their capabilities and hence, are mostly unaffected by what others, especially the ones who hate them, have to say about their talent.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

