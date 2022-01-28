From Taurus to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs who make the best parents

Raising kids is a complicated endeavour, and there's no one recipe for doing it right. Of course, there are no fixed or absolute characteristics of a good parent. What one person considers to be good parenting may not be considered so by another. However, in general, these characteristics and habits can be found in parents who practise good parenting skills. And amazingly, there are a few sun signs who make the best parenting partner.

Here, we bring you 4 zodiac signs who make the best parents.

1. Taurus

Taurus moms and dads are excellent nurturers. They have a grounding influence on their child. They have a good sense of what truly matters, so they rarely get angry or annoyed about the little things. A Taurus parent will strive to create an ideal environment and lifestyle for their child, as they are fiercely loyal and committed to comfort.

2. Gemini

They bring a sense of fun and humour to their home as a Gemini parent. They enjoy mentally challenging their family, so they can frequently be found working on crossword puzzles with their children or solving sudoku after dinner. Their topmost priority for their children in education. Since they value socializing, the parent may encourage the child to spend time with cousins, close relatives, and classmates to learn and grow.

3. Cancer

Nothing is more important to a Cancer than family and home life, and they will go to great lengths to create a warm, loving, and supportive environment. As a Cancer parent, every miraculous moment of pregnancy, birth and their child's development is something they enjoy and learn from. Since they are sentimental, they're tender, protective, sensitive and caring towards their child. Ruled by the moon, they're a nurturing force to be reckoned with.

4. Leo

As a Leo parent, they value family loyalty, protection, and affection the most. Their children can tell when they're in a good mood because they're passionate and genuine in their emotional displays. Their children also recognise when they are depressed. Leos enjoy life and always try to look on the bright side, which is why they relate so well to children.

Every child is different and so is every parent, and every family has unique needs and circumstances- but these zodiac signs seem to put a little extra effort for their children’s upbringing since they are born with such traits.

