Taurus, Leo, Aquarius: The five zodiac signs who NEVER reveal how they truly feel and why

While some wear their hearts on their sleeve and are extremely open about how they feel, for other signs, feelings are not something they openly deal with.

Feelings and our way of expressing them is what makes us truly human. When we love or hate somebody we tend to express these feelings to the closest around us. While some find it incredibly easy to express their feelings, for others it is equally difficult. All of these traits of a person can be revealed mostly based on the zodiac sign they belong to. The date, time, month and year you are born in can tell a lot about a person and their personality. Read on to know about the face signs who never truly express how they feel.

1. Taurus

Taurus is the most stubborn of all the zodiac signs. They are the ones who rank first when it comes to struggling to explain how they truly feel and always hide behind their sarcasm to protect and hide their feelings. But behind those closed doors, they are the most sensitive and are only set up multiple obstacles so as to not allow people to get there.

2. Virgo

Virgo don't prioritise feelings. They mostly try to focus on themselves, how to improve themselves and to be a perfectionist in everything they do. This zodiac sign thinks that being an overachiever will decrease their bad outcomes in life and only strive to be successful.

3. Aries

The most hot-beaded of all the zodiac signs, Aries are constantly putting on a tough exterior by constantly being blunt. They are extremely confident and wear this pride on their sleeve. They think what makes them so confident and popular, is their ability to not express how they are feeling and their human side.

4. Aquarius

Aquarians are the zodiac sign who is constantly trying to get in touch with their feelings and themselves. The most unique of the signs, feelings have always been a tricky part for them since they aren't used to showing it off to everybody and keep their feelings only limited to their closest troupe.

5. Capricorn

One of the coldest signs in the Zodiac, Capricorns have their walls up really high that hide all their mushiest and true feelings. They have had some unfortunate circumstances in life that have taught them that their feelings are better left protected, which is what made them this way in the first place. They are also one of the least trusting zodiac signs present.

Read More