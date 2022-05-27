Taurus to Leo: Men of 4 zodiac signs who act like a man child and make wives do all their work

Married couples or those who live together have the responsibility of maintaining a functioning and clean household along with being kind to each other. However, not everyone likes to do their share around the home and there are certain signs who put themselves on a pedestal due to their professional achievements. They then refuse to partake in housework, while others are patriarchal and want their wives to do all the housework. Take a look at men from zodiac signs who act like a man child around the house.

Taurus

Taureans are known for being very loyal, attached to their mums and people who are great foodies. However, one of the reasons why they are so close to their mums is that they have been mollycoddled to the extent that most Taurus men behave like a spoiled man child. They then expect their wives to pick up after them like their mothers used to do.

Leo

A Leo focuses on their work almost 100 per cent of the time. While ambition is an attractive trait, the lion goes on to do almost no chores around the house as the Leo will often blame their workplace commitments and pressures for skipping chores. This can put a tremendous amount of burden on their partners, especially if they are both working.

Virgo

Some zodiac signs like Virgo function as though they have the weight of the world on their shoulders. Their time at home is often spent scrolling the phone or calling up friends and relatives. They leave the housework to their partners and Virgos are highly critical and hence would even criticise their wives to improve the standard of the housework in their own view. This can be quite an unattractive side to them.

Aquarius

A healthy relationship is one where partners divvy up the chores, but an Aquarius does not always give time and care to tend to the household. When asked to do chores, many Aquarians do them badly so their spouse chooses to do them themselves.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

