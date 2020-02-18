Taurus, Leo, Virgo: 6 SALTY zodiac signs who never forgive easily

Being salty is the internet slang for having an attitude. Read on to know if you belong to the zodiac signs who alway hold grudges.

'Salty' ideally describes the bitter taste you get in your mouth when your food has too much salt. The same word is today a part of the millennial lingo and is often used to describe bitter behaviour and attitude that is hard to let go of.

When it comes to people, there are several zodiac signs in astrology who are born in horoscopes and often have trouble letting their bitterness go, have trouble forgiving people and constantly hold on to grudges. While some find it easy to forgive and forget, other zodiac signs would rather move to another planet than let go of things.

Read on to know more about these star signs who are salty and can never forgive.

Taurus

The most stubborn of all the signs, you have a god complex and never cave when asked for forgiveness. You are the zodiac sign who is extremely salty, holds on to grudges the longest and ices people out of your life and are constantly known to make people wonder if they will ever be in your good books again. Forgetting the past is not your best forte either.

Leo

You try so hard to be perfect but just can't seem to be able to forgive or forget things easily. Be it something as petty as being ditched for a shopping trip or something as big as a friend not attending your wedding, forgiving is not your strongest trait, Leo, making you the second zodiac sign on the list.

Virgo

Yes, you are the zodiac sign who is known to go above and beyond for the people you love. But is it fair for you to have the same expectations from them? You don't allow people the space to mess up and constantly feel like you have been wronged, forever playing the victim card and being salty as ever.

Scorpio

You are one zodiac sign who is known to go over the top when hurt, Scorpio. You get extremely salty when all you receive is an apology but expect a lavish parade to honour you. You only tend to forgive people after you hurt them back. No wonder you are on this list.

Capricorn

While other zodiac signs at least try to forgive, you just pretend to, Capricorn. You hate being wronged (but who doesn't?) but only forgive people once they have met your long list of conditions and have promised t adhere to them. About time you realise that everything is not a contract.

Aries

Anger sits on your nose and when you are angry, all that resentment comes seething out of your mouth in the means of salty words. True, you are one of the most intelligent signs, but that doesn't mean you are allowed to throw punches around and hold on to stuff that has happened years ago, just because you feel like it.

